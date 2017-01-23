Avery signed a minor league contract with the Braves, Baseball America reports.

While the Braves have not made a formal announcement, Avery has apparently joined the organization after spending 2016 with the Orioles. Avery appeared in 101 games at Triple-A Norfolk last season, slashing .248/.332/.363 with 19 RBI and six home runs. The 27-year-old saw time in 32 major league games for Baltimore in 2012 but hasn't progressed past Triple-A in any of the last four seasons.