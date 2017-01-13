Hicks agreed to a one-year deal with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not announced. It was a season to forget last year for Hicks, as he not only struggled against righties (86 wRC+), but was awful against lefties (25 wRC+), and he was supposed to be a southpaw killer. He enters this season as a bench bat for the Yankees.

