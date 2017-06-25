Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Exits Sunday's contest
Hicks left Sunday's game with the Rangers due to right oblique tightness, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Hicks will have an MRI after checking out of the game in the top of the fifth inning. Austin Romine came in to the game and shifted over to first base while Mason Williams moved over center and Tyler Austin slid to right in his absence. If Hicks has to miss any time, Romine and Williams would likely be the biggest beneficiaries, though Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) could be back in the coming week to regain a starting gig. He should be considered day-to-day until more information becomes present.
