Hicks went 2-for-3 and homered twice in Thursday's win over the Rays.

Hicks drove in all three of the team's run in the win, starting things off with a solo shot in the first inning and then delivering the game-winning two-run blast in the seventh inning when the Yankees trailed 2-1. The switch hitter homered from each side of the plate, and while he figured to see somewhat regular at-bats against lefties anyway, it's encouraging to see him hit southpaws well in the early going. The 27-year-old hit just .161 against left-handed pitching in his first year in pinstripes last year, so he'll have to show sustained improvement to keep being penciled into the lineup.

