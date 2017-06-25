Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Heads to DL
Hicks (oblique) will head to the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Hicks left Sunday's game with oblique tightness, and now this injury will keep him sidelined for roughly three or four weeks. The 27-year-old was slashing .288./.397/.515 in 240 plate appearances this season and was seeing action nearly every day with Jacob Ellsbury (concussion) on the DL. Now, it will be interesting to see if Ellsbury can come back and reclaim his starting center field job, or if the Yankees have to turn to someone else, like moving Brett Gardner there and playing Mason Williams in left, or just having Williams take over in center.
More News
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...