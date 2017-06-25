Hicks (oblique) will head to the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Hicks left Sunday's game with oblique tightness, and now this injury will keep him sidelined for roughly three or four weeks. The 27-year-old was slashing .288./.397/.515 in 240 plate appearances this season and was seeing action nearly every day with Jacob Ellsbury (concussion) on the DL. Now, it will be interesting to see if Ellsbury can come back and reclaim his starting center field job, or if the Yankees have to turn to someone else, like moving Brett Gardner there and playing Mason Williams in left, or just having Williams take over in center.