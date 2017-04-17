Hicks went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, a run and two RBI during Sunday's win over St. Louis.

Off to an excellent start to the campaign, the 27-year-old outfielder is pushing for more consistent playing time. Hicks sports a .318/.484/.773 slash line with five runs, three home runs and eight RBI over just 31 plate appearances. He'll probably have to settle for semi-regular at-bats for the time being, though, as Jacoby Ellsbury, Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge are also in the outfield mix.