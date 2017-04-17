Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Hits third home run Sunday
Hicks went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, a run and two RBI during Sunday's win over St. Louis.
Off to an excellent start to the campaign, the 27-year-old outfielder is pushing for more consistent playing time. Hicks sports a .318/.484/.773 slash line with five runs, three home runs and eight RBI over just 31 plate appearances. He'll probably have to settle for semi-regular at-bats for the time being, though, as Jacoby Ellsbury, Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge are also in the outfield mix.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Receives starting nod Saturday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Goes deep twice in win•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: No. 2 hitter Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Hitting second Sunday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Starting in right field Saturday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Still in play for starting role•
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...