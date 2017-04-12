Hicks is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matinee against the Rays, batting second and manning left field.

It marks the third start in the last four games for Hicks, who is 4-for-10 with a run scored on the season. The switch hitter batted just .161 against lefties last season, and the Rays are lined up to start southpaw Blake Snell, so Wednesday may not be his ideal matchup.