Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Receives starting nod Saturday
Hicks is batting second and manning right field for the Yankees' matinee against the Cardinals on Saturday.
The switch-hitter receives the start in the place of Aaron Judge, who went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Friday. Hicks has put together a nice start at the plate to begin the season, going 5-for-16 with two home runs and a 1.226 OPS.
