Hicks (oblique) is not expected to begin baseball activities until the end of the Yankees' upcoming road trip, Joe Giglio of NJ.com reports.

Between the All-Star break and the fact that the Yankees will be embarking on a three-city, 11-game road trip to open the second half, this timeline could mean Hicks won't be able to ramp up activities for two more weeks. Manager Joe Girardi indicated the injury grade was higher than the club initially believed, but Hicks is hopeful he'll be able to start taking batting practice before the end of July and proceed from there. Jacoby Ellsbury will continue to man center field on a regular basis in the meantime.