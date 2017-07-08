Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Brewers.

Judge crushed his 30th homer of the season to erase a one-run deficit in the fifth inning of a home loss. His amazing rookie season shows no signs of slowing down, as he's slashing a ridiculous .330/.448/.701.

