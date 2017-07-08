Yankees' Aaron Judge: Belts 30th homer Friday
Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Brewers.
Judge crushed his 30th homer of the season to erase a one-run deficit in the fifth inning of a home loss. His amazing rookie season shows no signs of slowing down, as he's slashing a ridiculous .330/.448/.701.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: One homer, three strikeouts•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Day off Saturday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Hits 26th home run•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Goes yard again Thursday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Hits 23rd home run of season•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Puts on absurd power display vs. Orioles•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...