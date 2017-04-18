Judge went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run during Monday's win over the White Sox.

Judge is locked in at the dish and sports an active 9-for-25 stretch with eight runs, four home runs and 10 RBI through his past seven games. However, he's also struck out eight times during that run, which is of slight concern after he fanned in 44.2 percent of his plate appearances last year. Still, he has huge power upside and should continue to see close to full-time at-bats going forward.