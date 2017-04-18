Yankees' Aaron Judge: Blasts fourth home run
Judge went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run during Monday's win over the White Sox.
Judge is locked in at the dish and sports an active 9-for-25 stretch with eight runs, four home runs and 10 RBI through his past seven games. However, he's also struck out eight times during that run, which is of slight concern after he fanned in 44.2 percent of his plate appearances last year. Still, he has huge power upside and should continue to see close to full-time at-bats going forward.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Returns to lineup Sunday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Leaves yard in third consecutive game•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Goes deep for second straight game•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Hits first homer of season•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Not starting Saturday•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...