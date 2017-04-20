Yankees' Aaron Judge: Connects on fifth homer of 2017
Judge went 2-for-3 with his fifth homer, a walk and two runs against the White Sox on Wednesday.
He's striking out about as much as advertised, but Judge is also drawing walks at a strong pace in the early going, and the big outfielder's power is real. Accept the batting-average risk and enjoy what could very well be a 30-homer rookie season.
