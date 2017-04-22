Yankees' Aaron Judge: Crushes sixth homer of 2017
Judge with 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and two runs in Saturday's win over the Pirates.
Judge's sixth homer of the year came in the ninth inning of a game in which the Yankees were comfortably ahead. All of his six homers have come over his last 11 games, and he should be strongly considered for fantasy lineups as long as his power stroke continues to produce big numbers.
