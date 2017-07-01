Judge is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports.

This marks the first game out of the lineup for Judge since May 25. In his place, Clint Frazier will make his major-league debut in right field while Gary Sanchez takes over at DH.

