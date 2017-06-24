Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's loss to the Rangers.

Another day, another home run for Judge, who is on pace to blow past 50 for the season. His strikeout rate has been creeping up throughout June, with his average falling nearly 20 points since June 12, but that's nitpicking. Judge still ranks third in the AL in average, and he's first in most of the other traditional offensive categories.