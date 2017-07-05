Yankees' Aaron Judge: One homer, three strikeouts
Judge hit his 28th homer and struck out in his other three at-bats in Tuesday's loss to Toronto.
He brought home the Yankees' only run and is making a serious play for 30 homers before the All-Star break, but Judge has also now cleared 100 strikeouts for the season. Judge has been brutalizing the ball, but his .423 BABIP and 40.6 HR/FB are marks even a roided-out Barry Bonds couldn't sustain for a full season. Expect some second-half regression to more normal stats, but that doesn't mean Judge won't continue returning excellent value in fantasy.
