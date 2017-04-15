Judge is not in the Yankees' starting lineup for Saturday's matinee against the Cardinals.

Judge has gone 0-for-7 with four strikeouts over the past two games, prompting manager Joe Girardi to give him a day off. The rookie had found his stroke before the recent power outage, mashing three home runs and racking up seven RBI over the past week. Aaron Hicks will fill the void in right field.

