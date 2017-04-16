Judge is in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The slugger was given the day off Saturday after going hitless in his previous seven at-bats. He'll get back into the order for the series finale and bat seventh as the Yankees' right fielder. He'll face Adam Wainwright, who is 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA through two starts this season.

