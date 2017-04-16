Yankees' Aaron Judge: Returns to lineup Sunday
Judge is in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
The slugger was given the day off Saturday after going hitless in his previous seven at-bats. He'll get back into the order for the series finale and bat seventh as the Yankees' right fielder. He'll face Adam Wainwright, who is 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA through two starts this season.
More News
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Leaves yard in third consecutive game•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Goes deep for second straight game•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Hits first homer of season•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Not starting Saturday•
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Confirmed as starter in right•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...