Warren (shoulder) will likely be activated from the disabled list before Tuesday's game against Toronto, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Warren apparently showed enough in his simulated game Sunday to convince the Yankees he can return from his shoulder soreness without going on a rehab assignment. Before the injury, Warren was on fire, as he had gone eight consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run and posted an 8:1 K:BB over that stretch.

