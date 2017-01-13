Yankees' Adam Warren: Avoids arbitration
Warren agreed to a one-year deal with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
The terms of the agreement were not announced. Warren should once again take over the middle relief role in the Bronx, and is unappealing in most fantasy formats.
