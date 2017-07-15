Yankees' Adam Warren: Back in seventh inning role?
Manager Joe Girardi stated that Warren will get more chances in the seventh inning after removing Tyler Clippard from that role, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports.
Warren has spent most of the season fighting with Clippard for the seventh-inning spot in front of Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman, but will now officially occupy the majority of those innings following Clippard's removal. Girardi claimed that this wasn't anything "permanent" but with Clippard's struggles and Warren coming back from the DL (shoulder), he has pitched well enough to warrant more time in high-leverage situations. Chad Green will also get some looks as a seventh-inning guy, but expect the bulk of the work to go through Warren.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...