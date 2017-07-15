Manager Joe Girardi stated that Warren will get more chances in the seventh inning after removing Tyler Clippard from that role, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports.

Warren has spent most of the season fighting with Clippard for the seventh-inning spot in front of Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman, but will now officially occupy the majority of those innings following Clippard's removal. Girardi claimed that this wasn't anything "permanent" but with Clippard's struggles and Warren coming back from the DL (shoulder), he has pitched well enough to warrant more time in high-leverage situations. Chad Green will also get some looks as a seventh-inning guy, but expect the bulk of the work to go through Warren.