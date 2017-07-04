Warren (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Tuesday.

Warren completed a simulated game Sunday without any hiccups, so he'll be cleared to return to the Yankees bullpen following a three-week absence. The right-hander had primarily been serving as the Yankees' seventh-inning man prior to being sidelined, but with closer Aroldis Chapman now back in the bullpen mix, Warren will move down a rung in the bullpen pecking order behind Chapman, Dellin Betances and Tyler Clippard.