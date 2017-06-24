Yankees' Adam Warren: Plays catch Saturday
Warren (shoulder) played catch Saturday for the first time since landing on the disabled list, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
This is a positive sign for Warren, who said he felt fine following Saturday's session. While he remains without a timetable for return, his recent progress appears to suggest the 29-year-old shouldn't be on the shelf too much longer than the minimum 10-day stay. Warren owns a 2.23 ERA and 0.80 WHIP through 32.1 innings out of the Yankees' bullpen this season.
