Yankees' Adam Warren: Slowly progressing in recovery
Warren (shoulder) said his recovery is progressing slower than planned, but he's aiming to return in time for the next homestand, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Warren, who has been out since June 16 with a trapezius issue, has been playing catch up to this point, but he has yet to return to full pitching activities. With the All-Star break looming, he should have plenty of time to recover, and the team likely won't rush him back to the bullpen. Look for Warren to ramp up his activity and perhaps make a rehab appearance sometime this coming week.
