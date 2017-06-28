Yankees' Adam Warren: Tosses bullpen Wednesday
Warren (shoulder) was able to throw a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Everything apparently went well for Warren, and he's scheduled to throw another bullpen in the coming days before the Yankees reevaluate him. Barring any setbacks, manager Joe Girardi said Warren could be back with the team for its next homestand, which begins Monday against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...