Warren (shoulder) was able to throw a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Everything apparently went well for Warren, and he's scheduled to throw another bullpen in the coming days before the Yankees reevaluate him. Barring any setbacks, manager Joe Girardi said Warren could be back with the team for its next homestand, which begins Monday against the Blue Jays.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories