Warren (shoulder) will toss a simulated game Sunday and could return to the big-league club next week, YES Network's Meredith Marakovits reports.

Warren will advance to the next step of his recovery following a bullpen session Wednesday. The right-handed reliever could be back as early as Monday if all goes according to plan, but the team may elect to give him a few more days depending on how his shoulder holds up during the simulated game.