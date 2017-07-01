Warren (shoulder) will toss a simulated game Sunday and could return to the big-league club next week, YES Network's Meredith Marakovits reports.

Warren will advance to the next step of his recovery following a bullpen session Wednesday. The right-handed reliever could be back as early as Monday if all goes according to plan, but the team may elect to give him a few more days depending on how his shoulder holds up during the simulated game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories