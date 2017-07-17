Yankees' Albert Abreu: Remains sidelined with shoulder injury
Abreu, who has been out since June 6, is dealing with a muscle issue in his right shoulder, Mark Sanchez of the New York Post reports.
It was unclear initially what forced the hard-throwing 21-year-old to the DL, and a shoulder ailment is not the most encouraging news. Abreu had a sparkling 1.84 ERA at Low-A this year before moving up to High-A, where he worked to a 5.09 ERA in six starts. He remains without a firm timetable for a return and will likely be treated with extreme caution.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...