Abreu struck out a career-high 11 batters over 5.2 innings Wednesday for Low-A Charleston, and occasionally touched triple digits on the radar gun, MiLB.com's Alex Kraft reports. He gave up two hits while issuing zero walks against Low-A Augusta.

This was the 21-year-old's best start as a pro, as the zero walks were just as impressive as his 11 strikeouts, considering the control issues he has had in the past. Abreu now has a 17:1 K:BB in 9.2 innings in the Sally League, and will likely be seeing a promotion to High-A in the coming weeks, as he is simply not being challenged by hitters right now. The Yankees may have once again worked their velocity-adding magic, as Abreu had been a guy who could touch 98 before getting traded to New York, and now it seems he can pump 100 mph gas when he needs to.