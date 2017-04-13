Yankees' Albert Abreu: Touches 100 mph while fanning 11
Abreu struck out a career-high 11 batters over 5.2 innings Wednesday for Low-A Charleston, and occasionally touched triple digits on the radar gun, MiLB.com's Alex Kraft reports. He gave up two hits while issuing zero walks against Low-A Augusta.
This was the 21-year-old's best start as a pro, as the zero walks were just as impressive as his 11 strikeouts, considering the control issues he has had in the past. Abreu now has a 17:1 K:BB in 9.2 innings in the Sally League, and will likely be seeing a promotion to High-A in the coming weeks, as he is simply not being challenged by hitters right now. The Yankees may have once again worked their velocity-adding magic, as Abreu had been a guy who could touch 98 before getting traded to New York, and now it seems he can pump 100 mph gas when he needs to.
More News
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...