Garcia signed a $450,000 deal with the Yankees on Sunday.
The No. 28 international prospect in this year's July 2 signing class, according to Baseball America, Garcia (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) is a towering physical specimen. His speed is ahead of his power right now, but as he matures, that should change, although he could still chip in double-digit stolen bases in his early-20s. There are questions about holes in his swing and breaking ball recognition, so he could be a high-strikeout power hitter when he reaches the big leagues in six or seven years.
