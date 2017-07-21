Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Allows run in non-save spot

Chapman allowed a run on a hit and two walks during the ninth inning of Thursday's win over Seattle.

Since establishing himself as a closer in 2012, Chapman's current 3.65 ERA is the highest mark he's posted in any season. He's been victimized by an unsustainably low 68.4 strand rate, and his 1.84 FIP suggests that smoother outings are ahead. It's also worth noting that pitching in non-save situations is often a letdown spot for closers, so overreacting to Thursday's outing is ill-advised.