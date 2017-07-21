Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Allows run in non-save spot
Chapman allowed a run on a hit and two walks during the ninth inning of Thursday's win over Seattle.
Since establishing himself as a closer in 2012, Chapman's current 3.65 ERA is the highest mark he's posted in any season. He's been victimized by an unsustainably low 68.4 strand rate, and his 1.84 FIP suggests that smoother outings are ahead. It's also worth noting that pitching in non-save situations is often a letdown spot for closers, so overreacting to Thursday's outing is ill-advised.
More News
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches 10th save Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Closes door on Red Sox•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows another save Friday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Collects second victory Saturday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows second save in tough spot•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Picks up eighth save•
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...