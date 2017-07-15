Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows another save Friday
Chapman allowed two runs on two hits and one walk without retiring a batter to take the loss Friday against the Red Sox.
Chapman was protecting a one-run lead, and subsequently blew his third save over his last four chances. He's watched his ERA soar to 4.35 while his WHIP has risen to 1.45, and although he always has upside based on his long-term track record, he's certainly creating nerves for his fantasy owners.
