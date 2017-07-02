Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows second save in tough spot

Chapman was charged with his second blown save of the season during Saturday's loss to Houston. He didn't allow an earned run, though.

The lefty entered in the bottom of the eighth with runners on first and third and allowed a two-run double. Houston closer Ken Giles closed out the Yankees in the top of the ninth inning, and the game was in the books. It was a tough spot for Chapman, and his status as an elite closer isn't in doubt. He sports a 3.12 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 14.5 K/9 while pitching for a winning team.