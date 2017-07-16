Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Closes door on Red Sox

Chapman struck out one while allowing just one hit to earn his ninth save of the season during Sunday's win against the Red Sox.

Chapman was able to avoid blowing his third save of the month by staying out of harm's way for the move part during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader. He punched out Hanley Ramirez on a called third strike and forced a ground ball from Mookie Betts to get his first save since June 26. The flamethrower has now pitched in back-to-back games without allowing a run for just the third time this year, dropping his ERA to 3.57.