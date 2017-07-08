Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Collects second victory Saturday

Chapman struck out the side in his only inning of work to earn the win Saturday against the Brewers.

Chapman was pitching in a non-save situation, but the Yankees came up with a rally in the bottom of the ninth to net him his second victory of the year. Although he has just eight saves and a 3.66 ERA, he'll likely be one of the top closer options the rest of the way, as he's pitching for a winning squad, and he's the owner of an elite skill set.