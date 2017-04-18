Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Earns two-out save against White Sox
Chapman recorded two outs to collect his fourth save of the season during Monday's win over Chicago.
The elite closer hasn't allowed a run this season and has eight strikeouts through 5.1 innings. With the Yankees boasting a 9-4 record and scoring runs in bunches, Chapman should continue to see enough save opportunities to remain a high-end fantasy asset.
More News
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Perfect in opening week•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: In peak form already•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Returning to New York on five-year deal•
-
Cubs' Aroldis Chapman: Notches 36th save•
-
Cubs' Aroldis Chapman: Picks up 35th save•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...