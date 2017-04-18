Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Earns two-out save against White Sox

Chapman recorded two outs to collect his fourth save of the season during Monday's win over Chicago.

The elite closer hasn't allowed a run this season and has eight strikeouts through 5.1 innings. With the Yankees boasting a 9-4 record and scoring runs in bunches, Chapman should continue to see enough save opportunities to remain a high-end fantasy asset.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories