Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches 10th save Tuesday

Chapman walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to pick up his 10th save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Twins.

He also threw a wild pitch. The flamethrowing lefty continues to have trouble finding the plate, and Chapman now has a 2:5 K:BB in four innings over his last five appearances. The Yankees bolstered their bullpen Tuesday with the additions of David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, but at least for the moment Chapman's spot as closer isn't in any jeopardy.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast