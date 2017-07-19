Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches 10th save Tuesday
Chapman walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to pick up his 10th save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Twins.
He also threw a wild pitch. The flamethrowing lefty continues to have trouble finding the plate, and Chapman now has a 2:5 K:BB in four innings over his last five appearances. The Yankees bolstered their bullpen Tuesday with the additions of David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, but at least for the moment Chapman's spot as closer isn't in any jeopardy.
More News
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Closes door on Red Sox•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows another save Friday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Collects second victory Saturday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows second save in tough spot•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Picks up eighth save•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Activated from DL•
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...