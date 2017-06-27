Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Picks up eighth save
Chapman allowed a run on two hits during the ninth inning but still recorded his eighth save of the season during Monday's win over the White Sox.
The Yankees were in cruise control until Chasen Shreve allowed three runs in the bottom of the ninth frame, and then Chapman entered to hold off the White Sox comeback. While this was Chapman's first save since returning from the disabled list June 18, he's been his dominant self over five appearances with just a single earned run allowed and seven strikeouts through 4.2 innings.
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Activated from DL•
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Positioned for Sunday return•
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: On track for return in Oakland•
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Could begin rehab stint over weekend•
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Could toss simulated game Friday•
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: On track for mid-June return•
