Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Picks up fifth save Wednesday
Chapman allowed a run on one hit and two walks while striking out two in an inning of work to record his fifth save of the season in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Red Sox.
It's the first run the big lefty's allowed this season, while all four of his walks have come in his last four appearances. That's about as close to a slump as Chapman has gotten in 2017, given his 11:4 K:BB in 7.1 innings, and as the core of the young Yankees roster continues to gel he should continue to pile up, and convert, save opportunities.
More News
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Earns two-out save against White Sox•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Perfect in opening week•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: In peak form already•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Returning to New York on five-year deal•
-
Cubs' Aroldis Chapman: Notches 36th save•
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...