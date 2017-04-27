Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Picks up fifth save Wednesday

Chapman allowed a run on one hit and two walks while striking out two in an inning of work to record his fifth save of the season in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Red Sox.

It's the first run the big lefty's allowed this season, while all four of his walks have come in his last four appearances. That's about as close to a slump as Chapman has gotten in 2017, given his 11:4 K:BB in 7.1 innings, and as the core of the young Yankees roster continues to gel he should continue to pile up, and convert, save opportunities.