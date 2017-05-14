Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Placed on DL with rotator cuff inflammation
Chapman was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with inflammation in the rotator cuff of his left shoulder.
Chapman opened the season in dominant fashion with only one run allowed and 18 strikeouts over his first 11.1 innings, but he's labored through his last two appearances, surrendering four runs on six hits and two walks over 1.1 innings. It appears safe to conclude the shoulder issue may have played a factor in Chapman's struggles, and the team will now shut him down for at least a week and half in hopes that the inflammation subsides. The Yankees haven't provided a timetable for Chapman's return, but that could be ascertained once the team is able to conduct further exams. While Chapman is out, Dellin Betances looks like the most logical candidate to assume closing duties, but it's possible that manager Joe Girardi is more comfortable keeping Betances in a high-leverage setup role instead. If that's the case, Tyler Clippard, who previously served as a closer for the Nationals and Athletics, could be in line for save opportunities.
