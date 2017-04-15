Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Unavailable Saturday
Chapman will not be available out of the bullpen Saturday after pitching three days in a row, the Associated Press reports.
Manager Joe Girardi conceded he normally doesn't like using relievers even three days in a row, but with the Yankees needing to protect a late lead in all three he made an exception for his closer. The definitive line seems to be drawn at four consecutive appearances though, as Girardi added "it will be an absolute no" regarding Chapman's availability for Saturday. Look for Dellin Betances to be first in line in the pecking order for a save should the need arise.
More News
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Perfect in opening week•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: In peak form already•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Returning to New York on five-year deal•
-
Cubs' Aroldis Chapman: Notches 36th save•
-
Cubs' Aroldis Chapman: Picks up 35th save•
-
Cubs' Aroldis Chapman: Picks up first victory in Cubs uniform Friday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...