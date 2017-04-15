Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Unavailable Saturday

Chapman will not be available out of the bullpen Saturday after pitching three days in a row, the Associated Press reports.

Manager Joe Girardi conceded he normally doesn't like using relievers even three days in a row, but with the Yankees needing to protect a late lead in all three he made an exception for his closer. The definitive line seems to be drawn at four consecutive appearances though, as Girardi added "it will be an absolute no" regarding Chapman's availability for Saturday. Look for Dellin Betances to be first in line in the pecking order for a save should the need arise.