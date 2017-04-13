Yankees' Austin Romine: Confirmed as primary option
Romine is considered the Yankees' No. 1 catcher with Gary Sanchez (biceps) absent, Brendan Kuty of The Star-Ledger reports.
Kyle Higashioka will continue to back up and receive the occasional start when Romine needs a breather -- and perhaps keep pairing with fellow rookie Jordan Montgomery. Sanchez is expected to miss at least a few more weeks, so Romine will keep his value as a filler in two-catcher mixed leagues and a decent play in AL-only fixtures.
