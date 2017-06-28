Yankees' Austin Romine: Earns third straight start
Romine will start at first base and bat sixth Wednesday against the White Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Romine might not be in store for an everyday role with Matt Holliday (illness) hitting the disabled list Wednesday, but he'll certainly benefit from all of Holliday, Starlin Castro (hamstring) and Aaron Hicks (oblique) sustaining injuries within the last week. He'll draw his third consecutive start Wednesday and projects to see time at either catcher, first base or DH until the Yankees regain some health.
