Yankees' Austin Romine: Gets day off Sunday
Romine is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Romine continues to handle the bulk of the catching duties while Gary Sanchez (biceps) remained on the disabled list, but he'll cede a start to Kyle Higashioka on getaway day. Though the 28-year-old doesn't own especially impressive career numbers at the MLB level, his .324/.381/.459 line over 42 plate appearances this season probably makes him a worthy lineup option in AL-only and deeper mixed leagues that start two catchers.
