Yankees' Austin Romine: Inks $805,000 deal with Yankees to avoid arbitration
Romine and the Yankees agreed to a $805,000 deal to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.
Romine hit .242/.269/.382 in his stint as the Yankees' back-up catcher in 2016, first working behind Brian McCann then Gary Sanchez. This was his first round of arbitration. With Sanchez clearly not going anywhere, he figures to see a similar back-up role in his next season as well.
