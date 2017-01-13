Romine and the Yankees agreed to a $805,000 deal to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

Romine hit .242/.269/.382 in his stint as the Yankees' back-up catcher in 2016, first working behind Brian McCann then Gary Sanchez. This was his first round of arbitration. With Sanchez clearly not going anywhere, he figures to see a similar back-up role in his next season as well.