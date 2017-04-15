Yankees' Austin Romine: Receiving day off Saturday
Romine is not in the Yankees' lineup Saturday against the Cardinals.
Kyle Higashioka takes over the backstop in his stead. Romine has been swinging a hot bat since being promoted to primary catcher, batting .313 with a .931 OPS over five games. Regardless, he'll likely return to backup duties once Gary Sanchez (biceps) gets healthy.
