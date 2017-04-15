Romine is not in the Yankees' lineup Saturday against the Cardinals.

Kyle Higashioka takes over the backstop in his stead. Romine has been swinging a hot bat since being promoted to primary catcher, batting .313 with a .931 OPS over five games. Regardless, he'll likely return to backup duties once Gary Sanchez (biceps) gets healthy.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories