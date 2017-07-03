Yankees' Austin Romine: Sitting for second straight game
Romine is out of the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays.
A rash of injuries opened up four straight starts for Romine last week, but it appears that the addition of top prospect Clint Frazier to the active roster will end Romine's surge of at-bats. Romine will serve as the top backup to both catcher Gary Sanchez and first baseman Chris Carter until the Yankees reclaim some health at the latter position.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...