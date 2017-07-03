Romine is out of the lineup Monday against the Blue Jays.

A rash of injuries opened up four straight starts for Romine last week, but it appears that the addition of top prospect Clint Frazier to the active roster will end Romine's surge of at-bats. Romine will serve as the top backup to both catcher Gary Sanchez and first baseman Chris Carter until the Yankees reclaim some health at the latter position.