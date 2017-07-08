Yankees' Ben Heller: Called up Saturday
Heller was recalled by the Yankees on Saturday.
Heller will make the trip to the big leagues for the second time this season after tossing one-third of an inning in his first stint. The right-handed reliever has a 2.68 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP over 37 innings in Triple-A this season and will likely be used in low-leverage situations while the Yankees have room on their roster for him. Jordan Montgomery, who was sent down to Triple-A in a corresponding move, will presumably be recalled when the need for a fifth starter arises on June 17.
