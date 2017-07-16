Yankees' Ben Heller: Optioned to minors
Heller was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Heller was excellent in his relief appearance Saturday, tossing two scoreless innings and striking out three batters. However, with the Yankees in need of fresh arms out of the bullpen following the 16-inning affair, Heller and Jonathan Holder will head back to the minors while Bryan MItchell, Domingo German and Caleb Smith join the big club to provide relief reinforcements during Sunday's doubleheader.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...