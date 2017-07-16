Heller was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Heller was excellent in his relief appearance Saturday, tossing two scoreless innings and striking out three batters. However, with the Yankees in need of fresh arms out of the bullpen following the 16-inning affair, Heller and Jonathan Holder will head back to the minors while Bryan MItchell, Domingo German and Caleb Smith join the big club to provide relief reinforcements during Sunday's doubleheader.