Pinder (elbow) threw a batting practice session Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

Pinder is just a week shy of being a year removed from Tommy John surgery, and after missing nearly all of 2016 it sounds like he could be back in game action in the near future. The righty impressed in his first stint in the big leagues with a 2.93 ERA in 25 relief appearances in 2015, but once he's healthy he figures to serve as organizational depth in the bullpen.