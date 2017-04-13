Yankees' Brett Gardner: Available off bench Thursday

Gardner (jaw/neck) is reportedly feeling much better and is available to come off the bench during Thursday's game against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Manager Joe Girardi still thought it would be best to give Gardner another day off Thursday to rest up, but it seems like Gardner will be fine moving forward. Aaron Hicks will fill in for him Thursday night, but look for Gardner to resume his normal role in the starting lineup Friday against the Cardinals.